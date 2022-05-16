First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in April

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 60,506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

FAAR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.39. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,113. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.