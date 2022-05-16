First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

