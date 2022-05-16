First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:FEN traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,864. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEN. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.