First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:FEN traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,864. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
