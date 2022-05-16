First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 38.7% in April

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $51.56.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.
