First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,087. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $37.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.