First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,087. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $37.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.