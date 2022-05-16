FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 57,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 27.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

