Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,553,300 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 1,917,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of FGSGF stock remained flat at $$3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.
About Flat Glass Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flat Glass Group (FGSGF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.