Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,553,300 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 1,917,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FGSGF stock remained flat at $$3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

