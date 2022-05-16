FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.45-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.71.

Shares of FLT traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.01. 9,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.98. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

