FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $805.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.36 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.45-$15.75 EPS.

FLT traded down $6.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,104. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.98.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

