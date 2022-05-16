Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.70 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.08 billion.Flex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 218,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,261. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Flex by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 7.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.