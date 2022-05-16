Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.24 EPS.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.20. 218,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Flex by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

