Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Up 32.3% in April

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FLXT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 120,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

