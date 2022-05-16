Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Up 32.3% in April

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FLXT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 120,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems (Get Rating)
