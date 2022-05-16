FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile (Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.