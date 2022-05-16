FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
FlexShopper stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89.
FlexShopper Company Profile (Get Rating)
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
