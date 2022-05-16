Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,466. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.23.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

