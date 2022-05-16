Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO opened at $27.34 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

