Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

