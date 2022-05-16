Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Fluor news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
