Flywire Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Flywire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

FLYW stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,937.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Flywire by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after buying an additional 338,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flywire by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after buying an additional 824,372 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

