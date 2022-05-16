Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $30.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Shares of FL opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

