ForgeRock, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ForgeRock in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FORG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

FORG opened at $17.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 141,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 119,494 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

