ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

