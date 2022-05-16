ForgeRock, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). William Blair also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

NYSE FORG opened at $17.59 on Monday. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

