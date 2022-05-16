Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.48 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.19. 226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. Forrester Research has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.95 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forrester Research by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 142,594 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.