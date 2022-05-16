Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $5.41 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.
About Forward Pharma A/S (Get Rating)
Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.