Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $5.41 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

