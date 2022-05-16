Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth $2,869,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth $4,112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth $2,732,000.

NASDAQ FOUNU traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,304. Founder SPAC has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

