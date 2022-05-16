Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.
NASDAQ FOXF traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.10. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory (Get Rating)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
