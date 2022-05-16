Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.10. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

