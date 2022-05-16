Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $81.10. 255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,139. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

