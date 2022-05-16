Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.
NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $81.10. 255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,139. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $190.29.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
