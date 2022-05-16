Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of FRG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,999,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

