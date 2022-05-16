Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

FC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $37.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

