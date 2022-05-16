Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $534.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.