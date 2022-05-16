Frederick Lee Morton Acquires 28,000 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) Director Frederick Lee Morton purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,584.

Shares of YGR stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.06. 595,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.10. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$265.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

