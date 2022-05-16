freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.37) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet stock remained flat at $€21.94 ($23.09) during trading hours on Monday. 818,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($34.65). The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.53 and its 200-day moving average is €23.84.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.