Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 880 ($10.85) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($14.49) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.13 ($12.92).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FRES stock opened at GBX 747.20 ($9.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The company has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 759.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 798.33. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.30).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.