Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,787. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth $336,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

