Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

FECCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Frontera Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:FECCF traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,264. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

