Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $181.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Futu will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Futu by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Futu by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

