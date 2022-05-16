FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Bragg Gaming Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday.

BRAG opened at $4.98 on Monday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.