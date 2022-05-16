FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAIN. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

HAIN stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after buying an additional 96,350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

