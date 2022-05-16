FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Welltower Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

NYSE:WELL opened at $88.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

