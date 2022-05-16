FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Issued By Cormark

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.31.

TSE BLX opened at C$38.50 on Monday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.22.

About Boralex (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.