FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Issued By Cormark

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Bragg Gaming Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $4.98 on Monday. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 395,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

