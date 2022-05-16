FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.06.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

