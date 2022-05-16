FY2022 Earnings Forecast for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Issued By Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.13.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$32.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.93.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. Insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329 in the last quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.