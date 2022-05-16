FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Stella-Jones Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.47.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SJ. TD Securities cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.00.

Shares of SJ opened at C$34.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$33.93 and a 52 week high of C$50.13.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

