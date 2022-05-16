FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $10.34 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $334.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,651,604 shares in the company, valued at $64,936,929.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 223,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,333. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

