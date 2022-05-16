FY2022 EPS Estimates for Codex DNA, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Codex DNA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 311.52%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codex DNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ DNAY opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Codex DNA has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $112.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 133,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 811.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

