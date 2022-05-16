FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $9.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.21.

Shares of EQB opened at C$58.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.40. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.73 and a 1-year high of C$84.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,280.79. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. Insiders have sold 10,790 shares of company stock valued at $834,037 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

