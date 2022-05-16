FY2022 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Several other analysts have also commented on GMAB. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

GMAB stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

