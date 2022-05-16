FY2022 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Lifted by Analyst

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $18.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $118.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.32 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $2.72. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

