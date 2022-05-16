FY2022 EPS Estimates for Premier Foods plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Premier Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

PRRFY opened at $6.71 on Monday. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

Premier Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.