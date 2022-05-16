FY2022 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 13.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 195,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.